Province issues emergency order for northwestern Ontario over forest fires

The province has issued an emergency order due to forest fires in northwestern Ontario, allowing it to "take special measures to ensure the safety of people and the protection of critical property."

The order was issued Wednesday morning by the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, but no further information was immediately provided.

Eighteen new forest fires were reported on Tuesday; as of Wednesday morning, there were more than 70 forest fires burning in the region, some of which were located close to communities.

Evacuations of the First Nation communities of Deer Lake, Pikangikum, and Poplar Hill have been taking place in recent days due to fire activity.

In its announcement, the province said it was issuing the order "due to the extreme fire hazard and increased forest fire activity."

A restricted fire zone remains in place for the Kenora, Fort Frances, Dryden and Thunder Bay districts and portions of the Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, and Nipigon districts. No outdoor burning is currently allowed in those areas.

"I am monitoring the situation closely and my ministry is doing everything it can to protect communities and property in the area," Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, said in a statement. "Public safety is our first priority, and we will continue to provide all support necessary to protect the health and well-being of those impacted by wildfires."

More to come.