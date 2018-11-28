Second wireless emergency alert testing to be conducted Wednesday afternoon

Officials with the county's emergency alerting system, Alert Ready, will once again be conducting another test on Wednesday afternoon.

An initial test of the county's new wireless emergency alert system was conducted earlier this year in May, however reports after the test showed glitches in the system when some residents in Ontario and Quebec failed to receive the alerts.

On Wednesday, Alert Ready will conduct the second round of emergency alerts across all provinces and territories at 1:55 p.m. local time and 2:55 p.m. for residents in Quebec.

Smartphone device users should expect to hear a similar tone to an ambulance siren, along with vibration and notification on their phone screen.

Emergency alerts will also go out across radio and television stations at the same time.

According officials at Alert Ready, smartphone devices must be connected to an LTE network and equipped with the latest version of its operating system in order to receive the emergency alerts.

Canadians can check to see if their device is compatible to receive these emergency alerts on the Alert Ready website.