Emergency department admission avoidance program reducing hospital visits

A program led by paramedics in Thunder Bay is helping to keep people from unnecessarily ending up in hospital.

The emergency department avoidance program started as a six-month pilot project that ran from October 2018 through the end of March 2019, with funding from the North West Local Health Integration Network. It has been renewed for a second six-month run, from October 2019 until the end of next month.

Shane Muir, the community paramedicine coordinator for Superior North EMS, said the program's first pilot had an 84 per cent avoidance rate, with 79 of the 115 patients involved not returning to hospital. Of the 36 patients who were returned to hospital, 18 were for reasons unrelated to their initial visit.

"It's providing a lot of support for our seniors and marginalized community members that might not otherwise be getting any kind of services," Muir said. "We're just really trying to fill those gaps in the health care service right now that seems to be a little bit overburdened."

Community partners, like the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, refer patients who are repeat emergency department visitors, frequent 911 callers or would likely be readmitted to hospital.

The program provides safe discharge from hospital and transitions patients back into their homes, with specially trained community paramedics doing follow-up through home visits where they can physically assess the patients, check home safety, provide Meals on Wheels to help with nutrition and do medication compliance checks.

"Our patients are referred through a number of community organizations but generally they're through the emergency department or the care coordinators at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre," Muir said.

"They're referred based on some criteria, usually involving that they're high frequency users of the emergency department, they have a lot of 911 activations and there's a potential that these patients have readmission to the emergency department."

Jackie Park, the emergency department process improvement coordinator at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, said the program is decreasing the number of unnecessary hospital visits and is helping reduce the length of patients' stay.

"We have a large number of high-frequency users and it's definitely decreased the number of visits from these patients," Park said. "Sometimes they just need a little bit of reassurance that staying home is the best option for them."

Muir said the program is estimated to have saved 445 hospital bed days and is also reducing 911 calls that would be responded to by frontline emergency services.

Enrolment in the emergency admission avoidance program also gives some patients the opportunity for continuation of care, including in the paramedic service's chronic disease management program, Muir added.