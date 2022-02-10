Elizabeth Fry Society raising funds for new women's transitional housing facility in Thunder Bay

An organization supporting women involved in the justice system is looking to turn sweet treats into a new transitional housing facility.

The Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario is holding a Valentine's baking auction during the first 12 days of February to raise money for the project.

Mary Veltri, the organization's development and communications coordinator, said the Elizabeth Fry Society was able to get its first transitional housing units in Thunder Bay established last summer with four bedrooms.

Housing remains one of the biggest gaps of support, she added.

"We have been able to provide quite a few people with short-term temporary housing, and it's supportive housing," Veltri said.

"We have people going there every day from our office to have meetings with the women and gender diverse people who live there and to support them in moving forward in their lives."

Mary Veltri is the development and communications coordinator for the Elizabeth Fry Society of Northwestern Ontario. (Submitted by Mary Veltri)

Veltri said the hope is to be able to have a new facility — which could accommodate between five and 10 people — within the next couple of years.

Many of the women who would stay in the transitional units are recently released from correctional facilities and do not qualify for other facilities, she added.

"We want to fill that gap because these are the people who end up homeless and chronically homeless," Veltri said.

The fundraising auction runs until Feb.12. The organization has already surpassed its goal of raising over $2,000.