Former Shoal Lake 39 chief sentenced over historical sex crime

A former chief of Shoal Lake 39 First Nation has been sentenced for a historical sex crime.

Eli Mandamin had pleaded guilty in 2018 to having sexual intercourse with a female between the ages of 14 and 16. The charges reflected the criminal code at the time of the offence in 1981.

Mandamin was sentenced to three years in prison. Additionally, he will be registered as a sex offender for 10 years and must submit a DNA sample.

Ontario Provincial Police had also charged Mandamin with rape over the same incident, which occurred when he was a First Nation constable with the OPP in Shoal Lake 39, located about 50 kilometres west of Kenora, Ont.

That charge was withdrawn when Mandamin pleaded guilty.