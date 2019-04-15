Thunder Bay man arrested over summer electronics heist, police say

A 43-year-old Thunder Bay man is in custody over a robbery that saw nearly $8,000 in products stolen from a city electronics store this summer, police said.

The theft occurred at a store inside Intercity Shopping Centre on July 30, when the accused allegedly entered the store's back room and stole the items, according to police.

Investigation led officers with the police's community response team to identify a suspect.

He was spotted at about 1 p.m. Saturday by an off-duty officer at a grocery store on Arthur Street, and was subsequently arrested, police said.

The 43-year-old has been charged with theft over $5,000, and two counts of breach of probation.

He appeared in court Sunday, and was remanded into custody.