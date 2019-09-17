Ontario Provincial Police in Kenora, Ont., say they've received several reports of election signs being damaged and stolen and are reminding people that tampering with candidate signs carries criminal charges.

Police said in a written release that "any act of mischief committed in relation to election signs is a criminal offence," adding that the Canada Elections Act also prohibits people from interfering with the transmission of election advertising messages without proper authority.

Kenora OPP said they've received several reports of signs being stolen, vandalized and tampered with.

Since the majority of signs are posted on private property, police said vandalizing election signs can also carry trespassing charges.

"Those persons found committing such offences will be charged accordingly," police stated.

OPP encouraged anyone with information about people tampering with election signs to contact them.