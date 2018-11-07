Municipal ballot recount shows Manitouwadge mayor won by 2 votes, Atikokan councillor by 1

Vote recounts have been completed for two communities in northwestern Ontario after candidates in Manitouwadge and Atikokan requested a recount of the ballots in the wake of the Oct. 22 municipal election.

In Manitouwadge, the ballot recount resulted in a difference of just two votes with John McEachern receiving a total of 349 votes and Peter Ruel receiving 347.

When the ballots were counted originally on Oct. 22 after the election, McEachern beat out Ruel by a margin of four votes.

On Tuesday, the city clerk in Manitouwadge confirmed that McEachern will stand as the new mayor.

In Atikokan, the sixth and seventh place council finishers remained the same but the spread narrowed from two votes to one after a recount. Mary Makarenko had the sixth seat with 499 votes and Marlene Davidson had 497 after the Oct. 22 results came in.

But after a recount, Makarenko had 498 votes to Davidson's 497.