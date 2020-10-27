4-year jail sentence for assault on elderly man in Thunder Bay

A Thunder Bay man has been handed a four-year jail sentence for attacking an elderly man over two years ago.

Scotlund Crompton was sentenced on Monday after having been convicted of an aggravated assault charge for the April 2018 incident.

Crompton has 959 days remaining behind bars, after receiving enhanced credit of over 500 days for time spent in pre-sentence custody.

The victim, who was 82 years old at the time, was outside on Rockwood Avenue South on the morning of April 27, 2018, when he was approached by two men. Neighbours came out to assist the victim and the two assailants fled the area.

Crompton was arrested by Thunder Bay police about a week later.

The court also imposed an order for Cromptom to submit a DNA sample and he is subject to a 10-year weapons prohibition.