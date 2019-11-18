Thunder Bay police charge 8 people after north-side drug bust

Eight people, six from the Greater Toronto Area, are facing charges after a drug bust at a north-side Thunder Bay apartment.

Thunder Bay police, along with provincial police officers, executed a search warrant at an apartment on Lincoln Street last week.

Police said quantities of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine were seized, as well as about $5,000 in cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The suspects, which included two people from Thunder Bay, all face drug trafficking related charges.

The suspects appeared in bail court over the weekend and all were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.