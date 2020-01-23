Elementary teachers' union plans more one-day strikes in northwestern Ontario

The union representing Ontario's elementary teachers is planning more one-day strikes next week — including several at northwestern Ontario school boards — unless the province returns to the bargaining table.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) said Monday the strikes will begin on Feb. 3, and run at school boards across the province.

Elementary teachers with northwestern Ontario school boards will be participating in some of the walkouts next week.

A walkout has been scheduled for Feb. 3 at the Superior-Greenstone District School Board.

Two days later, on Feb. 5, elementary teachers with the Keewatin Patricia District School Board, Rainy River District School Board, and Lakehead Public Schools are expected to hold a one day strike.

And then, on Feb. 6, all ETFO members across Ontario will walk off the job for the day.

"There is nothing to be gained by [Education] Minister Lecce avoiding meaningful and fair contract talks other than further damaging the reputation of the Ford government," ETFO President Sam Hammond said Monday in a statement. "Educators and parents are not going to accept the government's deep cuts to public education that only serve to harm the quality of education for generations to come."

"From ETFO's perspective, fair contract talks must include: appropriate funding for Special Education; a strategy to address classroom violence; maintaining our internationally recognized Kindergarten program; fair hiring practices; class sizes that meet the needs of elementary students; and compensation that keeps up with inflation."

The ETFO said next week's strikes will take place if agreements aren't in place by Jan. 31.