Northwestern Ontario school board says it will 'find ways,' to support enhanced programs despite funding cut

The head of one northwestern Ontario school board says it will support students in whatever ways are necessary, despite a recently announced cut to a fund supporting specialized school programs in the province.

There are still details to sort through to understand fully how schools will be affected by the $25 million dollar cut, which board's were informed of late Friday, said Sean Monteith, the director of education for the Keewatin Patricia District School Board.

However, he said the board doesn't plan to let it compromise any initiatives it thinks students can't do without.

"We're talking about kids ... so we have to find ways to prioritize those areas and make sure that the resources are there to support them," he said.

"And during the day in classrooms, I think we're going to be okay."

While things like in-class tutoring, some numeracy programs and board leadership development will be affected by the cut, Monteith said "core components" to support kids in classrooms shouldn't be affected.

"So I'm talking about, really programs that are designed to support northern children, Indigenous kids, work towards reconciliation, those kind of things, they're okay," he said, adding that programs to support mental health should also not be affected by the cut.

When it comes to programs that are being slashed, Monteith said the board will have to decide what its own priorities are, and it may decide to trim the budget elsewhere to make sure classroom experiences come first.

"If enhanced support for kids in necessary, then we're going to have to make sure that continues even though we don't have the funding for it," he said.

Monteith said the board has been preparing for some months to tighten its belt, so he was relieved the cuts did not go further.

"I mean, am I thrilled to be told we're losing some program funding? Not really," he said.

"But, you know what? It could have been a lot worse."