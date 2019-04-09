Donations needed to help increase security, replace loaner bike at EcoSuperior

Officials with EcoSuperior have set up a GoFundMe page and are asking for the public's help in upgrading their security after one of their loaner bikes was stolen earlier this month.

The not-for-profit organization, located on the city's north side, hosts various cycling education events around the community and lends bicycles for students and people of all ages to participate in their events.

"Our loaner fleet is used primarily for schools. It's part of our equity strategy to improve participation among low-income participants and participants who don't have access to equipment," EcoSuperior program coordinator, Caroline Cox told CBC News.

She said on the evening of Thursday, April 4, a "maroon KHS mountain bike" was stolen from their lot. With about 10 loaner bikes available, Cox said, they go a long way to help those in the community who do not have their own bicycles.

"Last year, the bike fleet reached a 128 students and adults, enabling them to participate in cycling education programming," Cox said.

The theft has been reported to the Thunder Bay Police Service, she said, and the organization has decided to set up a GoFundMe campaign to help "increase security and replace the stolen bicycle."

"If we see the bike, then we'll probably be contacting the police from there, but I assume that we are not getting it back at this point," Cox added. "So we're hoping for about a $1000 is all that we would need."