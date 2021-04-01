FedNor pledges $770K for northwestern Ontario communities to hire economic development officers

Three northwestern Ontario communities will be receiving economic development support thanks to a FedNor grant.

The agency announced last week it was pledging $770,000 so Dryden, Machin, and Obashkaandagaang First Nation can each hire full-time economic development officers (EDOs) for three years.

"This funding will help three communities attract new private sector investment, stimulate business opportunities and strengthen key sectors of their local economies," said Terry Sheehan, member of parliament for Sault Ste. Marie and parliamentary secretary to the minister responsible for FedNor.

"These EDOs are economic development professionals who will work directly with community leaders, businesses and organizations to implement local priority projects," he said.

For example, in Obashkaandagaang, the EDO will be working to expand Internet access, develop home construction businesses, as well as supporting the development of a marina and retail complex in the community.

"It is exciting times," said Obashkaandagaang Chief Marilyn Sinclair. "Hiring an EDO for our community… will create local jobs for our people."

"It will create a lot of opportunity in terms of, especially, Internet," she said. "Our people, some are without Internet, so that's going to be a good investment for us."

In Machin, the EDO will work on implementing projects from the community's five-year strategic plan, including projects related to tourism, waterfront development, event planning, and commercial development.

And Dryden's funding will go to extending the municipality's EDO position, which was first implemented in 2018 with the help of another grant from FedNor. After the expiration of this new grant, Dryden will fund the position internally and make it permanent.

"Northern Ontario has been hard hit by COVID-19, and Dryden was certainly no exception," said Dryden Deputy Mayor Norm Bush. "It's been very challenging to maintain even minimum services in some areas, let alone be able to continue to focus on the future to ensure that we have a sustainable, vibrant and progressive city going forward."

"Having an economic development officer has been critical over the past years and driving many initiatives important to supporting Dryden's future."

The funding is coming via FedNor's Northern Ontario Development Program.