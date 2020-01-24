Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School to open September 2020

Construction of a brand new, state of the art public school in Thunder Bay is on schedule for a September 2020 opening.

Ecole Elsie MacGill will bring together students from two schools set for closure - Agnew H. Johnston and Edgewater Park.

Heather Harris is the principal of the new school.

She said it's designed to meet the needs of "21st century learners."

"We were lucky to be accepted into the Microsoft flagship school program," Harris said. "It's for schools under construction and it allows us to be members of a community of people around the world that are building schools. "

Harris said the school will have 30 classrooms and will accommodate well over 700 students. The school is named after female trailblazer Elsie MacGill, who served as the Chief Aeronautical Engineer at the local CanCar plant in the 1940's. She was best known for streamlining production of the Hawker Hurricane during World War 2 and was known as the "Queen of the Hurricanes."

The school will feature a large gym with hardwood floors and stage. (photo: LPSB)

"We are extremely excited with the on-schedule progress that the general contractor has made in the construction of this beautiful new school," said Harris. "It is a large building that gives us the opportunity to have a number of flexible spaces for exploration and collaboration that will help build a sense of community and family in the school."

Heather Harris, Principal of Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School. (photo: LPSB)

Other details:

7,295 m2 (78,523 ft2) including second floor, day care, and 1 gymnasium;

Two story building; Built to accommodate 745 students;

30 classrooms include a dedicated music room, art room, and science room;

Attached day care facility with infant, toddler, and preschool programs;

Multiple meeting and breakout rooms;

Large library and learning commons

Large gym with hardwood floors and stage;

Fully accessible.

Site Details:

Total site area – 5.12 Hectares (15 acres); Main school entrance off of Churchill Drive includes bus drop off, student drop off, and visitor parking;

Day Care access and staff parking from Parkway Drive;

Multiple natural gardens for storm water filtration;

Two play structures to accommodate various ages;

and hard and soft surface play areas including a large soccer field and baseball diamond.

Harris said a transition committee comprised of parents and staff of both schools, trustees and board administration has been meeting for the past two years with the goal of bringing the two school communities together.

Ecole Elsie MacGill Public School is scheduled to open in the fall.