EcoSuperior has launched a survey to get a better sense of how knowledgeable and concerned people in Thunder Bay, Ont. are about invasive plant species.

While invasive plants pose bigger problems in southern Ontario, they are present, and a cause for concern, in the north as well, said Melissa Davidson, the organization's invasive species intern.

"We don't have a ton of invasive plants, but we're starting to see a variety of them popping up, and we're just kind of looking to gauge the public's level of awareness," she said.

The very first question on the survey asks whether people have heard of some of the most common forms of invasive plants in the area, such as invasive phragmites and Himalayan balsam.

The online survey is part of EcoSuperior's effort to develop an invasive plant strategy for the city, Davidson said. The survey can be found on the Eco Superior website and will be active until April 12.

As part of its work to raise public awareness and stop the spread of invasive plants in the area, Eco Superior is also holding two upcoming Grow-Me-Instead gardening workshops, where residents can learn about invasive plants that are commonly found in gardens and non-invasive alternatives.

Registration is required for the workshops, which are being held on March 27 and April 16.