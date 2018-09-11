Safes, wheelchairs, tires and toilets: Eco Divers Thunder Bay pull junk out of area waterways

From safes to wheelchairs to fishing lures, the volunteers of Eco Divers Thunder Bay never know what they're going to find under the water.

The group hosts clean-ups of Northwestern Ontario waterways — and shorelines — a couple of times a year, coordinator Len Mason said.

They'll next be out on Wednesday evening, scouring the boat launch site at Silver Harbour Conservation Area.

"It's the right thing to do," Mason, a diver himself, said. "People would normally pick up garbage if it's on the land ... and as divers, we see the hidden garbage that just doesn't belong there."

"It's not safe for underwater animals, it's not safe for the water."

And as for the garbage the divers pull from the water, that ranges from what Mason said are the usual things the group finds, such as fishing lures, tires, and lawn chairs, to some more unusual items.

"We've found stuff such as home renovation material, toilets, car parts," he said. "We've found ... safes, we found part of a handgun last year. Lots of metal, fencing."

It is a bit of an endeavour to get larger, heavier items out of the water, Mason said. Take the metal-and-concrete safe, for instance (which, incidentally, was empty).

An electric wheelchair recovered by Eco Divers Thunder Bay during one of the group's previous underwater clean-ups. (Len Mason/Supplied)

"We used a lift bag to get it so high in the water to move it toward the boat launch, and then we had volunteers put a rope around it and drag it to shore, where we noticed it had a couple of hinges," he said. "When I saw it underwater, it was upside-down, and I thought it someone had thrown out a mini fridge, or a little freezer."

The group does a couple of dives each year. Other places they've cleaned up include the Pool 6 site, the Nipigon lagoon and marina, and the mouth of the Current River.

Mason says Eco Divers are always looking for volunteers. Divers are, of course, welcome, but there's a role for those who don't dive, as well.

To find more, visit Thunder Country Diving in Thunder Bay, or the group's Facebook page.