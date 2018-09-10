Eco Divers take cleanup efforts to Lake Superior Saturday

A group of environmentally-conscious Thunder Bay scuba divers are looking for more volunteers as they hold an underwater cleanup in Lake Superior, at the mouth of the Current River, on Saturday.

Eco Divers Thunder Bay will gather in the area of Fisherman's Park at about 10 a.m. There, divers and other volunteers will clean up the area, both on shore and underwater, said Len Mason, a diver and coordinator of the event.

"You always want to have a clean community," Mason said. "The stuff that we find is hidden garbage. Not only is it garbage that needs to be removed, but it's bad for the environment."

"Since we're recreational divers and we want to keep our area clean, this is our duty to the community," he said. "We'll take it out."

Mason said the group has held similar cleanups at the spot several times in the past, and have found some interesting things in the water.

"We've found all kind of fencing material and poles, and we actually found a safe, electric wheelchair, a couple of anchors," he said. "We found part of a handgun."

Other items pulled out of the water include cell phones, fishing equipment, and lawn chairs, Mason said.

Mason said Saturday's cleanup effort is being done with the support of the Ontario Public Services Employees Union, and EcoSuperior.

Volunteers — both divers and land crew — are always welcome to join the clean-up effort, Mason said. For more information, visit the Eco Divers Thunder Bay Facebook page.