Wendel Clark to return to Thunder Bay charity hockey tournament

Hockey lovers in Thunder Bay, Ont., will have a chance this fall to share the ice with some National Hockey League greats.

Former Toronto Maple Leaf Wendel Clark and three-time Stanley Cup-winning former Detroit Red Wing Mathieu Dandenault are among those that will be in town Oct. 25 and 26 for the second annual Easter Seals Thunder Bay Celebrity Hockey Classic.

Easter Seals invites amateur hockey players in the city to put together teams to participate in the event.

Teams must raise a minimum of $1,500 plus $400 per player in order to qualify.

Each team gets to choose a former NHL star to join its roster, with the team that raises the most money getting the first "draft pick."

Jason Thompson's team, All Guts no Glory, was the top fundraiser last year and snapped up Clark.

"It was a dream come true to be on the ice with Wendel Clark [after] watching him on TV, and, like I said, idolizing him as a young person — a younger person," Thompson told CBC.

"[He's a] very genuine person, which was great. He was definitely willing to share stories, and anybody who wanted to come and take a photo and hear some of his stories, he was more than welcoming."

Easter Seals hopes to raise $80,000 through this year's tournament, said senior development officer Rhonda Harrison.

The money helps families of children with disabilities purchase equipment and send their children to specially equipped camps in southern Ontario.

"It's just such a unique experience for these kids," Harrison said. "We fly the kids from Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario up to the camps to have 10 days of just being like everyone else and just feeling like they're not different."

Easter Seals works with 150 children in northwestern Ontario, Harrison added.

