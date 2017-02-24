Easter weekend pushes Thunder Bay garbage collection schedule up

The upcoming Easter weekend means the city's garbage collection schedule will change for the week of April 15.

The city said all garbage and recycling collection will move one day earlier for all residents. There will be no garbage or recycling collection on Good Friday.

Garbage and recycling collection will move up one day for the week of April 15, 2019.

In addition, the city said the Solid Waste and Recycling Facility will be operating on holiday hours on Easter weekend. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, and closed on April 21 and 22.

Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, April 23.