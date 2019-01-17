Ontario First Nations call for province to 'clean up' the 'mess' over East-West transmission line

Several First Nations in northern Ontario are demanding the provincial government step in and, in their words, "clean up" the process underway to determine who will build a high-capacity power transmission line in the northwest.

The proposed East-West Transmission Project would stretch from Thunder Bay to Wawa and is designed to improve the reliability of the supply of electricity in northern Ontario.

At issue is who will build the power line. NextBridge Infrastructure has been the main proponent of the project since 2012 but in 2018, Hydro One appealed to the province, saying it could build the line for less with reduced maintenance costs.

The Ontario Energy Board is scheduled to award the project in February.

Leaders of several First Nations who have partnered with NextBridge held a news conference in Toronto Thursday morning to call on the province to grant the leave to construct — the final approval to build the line — to NextBridge. The communities include Fort William First Nation, Pic Mobert First Nation, Opwaaganasiniing (also known as the Red Rock Indian Band), Michipicoten and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, or Pic River First Nation.

They argued that the previous Liberal government shouldn't have "left the door open" to allow Hydro One to enter a bid so late in the process.

"The Government of Ontario needs to clean up a mess that was created by the previous government and grant NextBridge leave to construct the East West Tie Transmission Project," Fort William Chief Peter Collins was quoted as saying in a written release. "NextBridge and the ... First Nations have done all the hard work over the past five years, ensuring that the duty to consult and accommodate was met."

"The competition to pursue this project was ... in 2012. NextBridge was awarded that right, and then spent the next several years with [the partnership] to ensure the line would be built the best way including for First Nations."

Collins said that Hydro One's bid would cause delays in construction; he added that the company's proposed route through Pukaskwa National Park is at odds with ongoing Aboriginal title claims over the land.

NextBridge's proposed route goes around Pukaskwa.

The First Nations partnership, which also includes Pays Plat First Nation, has said their working with NextBridge could bring 600 to 1,000 job opportunities to the region and "many millions" in contracting opportunities.

CBC News has requested for comments from Hydro One and Ontario's Minister of Energy, Greg Rickford.