Winter storm, snowfall warning issued for regions east of Lake Superior

As the snow continues to fall in northwestern Ontario on Thursday, officials with Environment Canada have issued a winter storm and snowfall warning for regions east of Lake Superior, including Marathon, Schreiber, Nipigon and Geraldton.

According to the Environment Canada website, a major winter storm is expected to intensify and track northeastwards across Northeastern Ontario on Thursday night.

Approximately 25 to 30 cm of snow is expected to fall in most areas by Friday morning, with some regions expecting higher amounts of near 40 cm.

With strong northeast to north winds expected to create low visibility in exposed areas, officials are advising motorists to postpone non-essential travel until conditions improve.