Thunder Bay, Ont.'s Earthling Art Collective earns support from province

A Thunder Bay arts organization that provides an outlet for at-risk youth in the city has earned the support of the province.

The Earthling Art Collective is aimed at youth who have aged out of other community groups such as Boys and Girls Clubs of Thunder Bay.

It's a feeling Earthling Art Collective co-founder Benjamin Murray knows well.

'Get in a lot of trouble when you have nothing to do'

Too old for Boys and Girls clubs. Too young to be left alone. We'll hear what The Earthling Art Collective is doing for older youth ... and it's ambitious plans for the future. Benjamin Murray is co-founder. 9:57

Murray, who grew up in the east end, said he "went to all the different youth organizations in the city, and utilized most of them."

"They kept me in line for a good many years until I got too old to go to them," Murray said. "You're left in this vacuum, it seems, and especially for at-risk youth, that's really detrimental, because you can get into a lot of trouble when you have nothing to do."

In Murray's case, that included alcohol and opioids. He's been sober for 12 years now, something he credits in part to a methadone maintenance program.

'Something tangible'

The goal of the Earthling Art Collective, Murray said, is to give at-risk youth something to do in a safe place. The $15,000 grant the organization just received from the Ontario Arts Council will be a big help when it comes to programming.

"It's just a place for those older kids in transition to come and work on projects," Murray said of the collective. "Mostly multimedia stuff, but it seems like any youth has been able to get involved. Even if they're not necessarily into the arts, per se, we still have something to have them do."

"They might not take it on professionally, but they're still going to be able to get something tangible out of it."