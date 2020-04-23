Winning by 'caring for Mother Earth'; Schools, Treaty #3 encourage kids to share environmental efforts

Schools and groups across northwestern Ontario are encouraging kids to share how they celebrated Earth Day 2020, with Grand Council Treaty #3 offering prizes to young people working to protect the environment.

Usually, teachers and students at Kingsway Park Public School in Thunder Bay would mark April 22 with classroom activities and then go outside and clean up the school yard, said vice principal Laurie Badanai.

With schools shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the kids couldn't come together for those events, so, during their online teaching sessions, staff suggested some alternatives.

Get outside, appreciate beauty of Thunder Bay

"We're encouraging them, of course keeping social distancing in mind, to get outside and collect garbage, to make sure they're reducing, reusing, and recycling, and just getting out in the environment and appreciating what Thunder Bay has to offer and the beauty of it."

Badanai said the students have a week to post a picture or video, to the school's Facebook page documenting their environmental efforts.

"They're just adorable. I have one video of two sisters suggesting ways on how to reduce, reuse, recycle and we also have students using technology, one of the earth talking and the other is of a garbage can talking so I think they're just amazing so far," she said.

As an added bonus, sharing their work online helps maintain the bonds within the school community, said Badanai.

"As a staff, we are very committed to staying connected with our students and our families and this is just one way of keeping our kids engaged in their learning and connected with their friends and family at Kingsway."

Treaty #3 launches Clean Up Contest

Grand Council Treaty #3 in northwestern Ontario has launched a Clean Up Contest for young people between the ages of 12 - 19 so they can show they're taking action to protect the environment. (Grand Council Treaty #3)

Connecting with each other, and "in recognition of our shared connection to the lands and water, and as stewards of the land," was also the motivation for the Clean Up Contest launched Aprill 22 by officials with Grand Council Treaty #3 .

Their Territorial Planning Unit has been busy developing climate change programs, working on waste diversion measures, shoreline clean ups, the Teaching Our Keepers program and youth climate strategies, Treaty #3 officials stated in a written release Wednesday.

Students between the ages of 12 to 19 have been asked to document how they're "caring for Mother Earth" by posting before and after photos of their clean-up efforts in their community.

To be eligible to enter, students must be a Treaty #3 youth aged 12-19 and:

Clean up an area in your community Post to Instagram or email Geneva.Kejick@treaty3.ca t he before and after photos using #Treaty3formotherearth

Participants could win:

First place: choice of an Xbox One or PlayStation 4

Second place: the remaining choice of console

Third, fourth and fifth place: $100 Prepaid Visas.

Treaty #3 officials said the contest closes April 26, with winners announced on April 27. All prizes will be mailed to the winners.