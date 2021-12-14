Skip to Main Content
Early-morning standoff in Pass Lake, Ont., ends with man surrendering to police

Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police say a man barricaded himself in his home with a firearm in the Pass Lake area. Just before noon, the standoff ended when the 35-year-old emerged and surrendered to police.

An OPP cruiser parked near the scene of a standoff on Portage drive on Tuesday. A man later surrendered to police. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

A standoff in Pass Lake, just east of Thunder Bay, Ont., between police and a man inside his home is over.

Thunder Bay Ontario Provincial Police said he barricaded himself in his home with a firearm in the Portage Drive area. They arrived at the house just before 3 a.m. ET Tuesday and it lasted until shortly after noon. 

They say the 35-year-old emerged from the home and surrendered peacefully to police officers. 

Police blocked off the area for most of the morning, and had warned commuters to stay away.

Shortly after 2 p.m., police issued a release saying the incident was resolved, officers had left the area and traffic could resume. 

The release did not say what if any charges the man could face.

