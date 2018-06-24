Skip to Main Content
Ear Falls OPP investigating theft of logging truck

Ear Falls OPP investigating theft of logging truck

Police say the truck and trailer were taken early Sunday morning from the Hotel 105 Bar and Grill.

Police say the truck and trailer were taken early Sunday morning from the Hotel 105 Bar and Grill

CBC News ·
(CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police in Ear Falls  are investigating a stolen vehicle they say was taken early Sunday morning from the Hotel 105 Bar and Grill in Ear Falls.

The vehicle is a blue logging truck and trailer, which was later located on Highway 105 between Ear Falls and Pakwash Provincial Park, Ear Falls OPP said in a news release issued Sunday. The driver has not yet been identified.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information about the investigation to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us