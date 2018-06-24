Ear Falls OPP investigating theft of logging truck
Ontario Provincial Police in Ear Falls are investigating a stolen vehicle they say was taken early Sunday morning from the Hotel 105 Bar and Grill in Ear Falls.
The vehicle is a blue logging truck and trailer, which was later located on Highway 105 between Ear Falls and Pakwash Provincial Park, Ear Falls OPP said in a news release issued Sunday. The driver has not yet been identified.
OPP are asking anyone who may have information about the investigation to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122.