Ear Falls OPP investigating theft of logging truck

Ontario Provincial Police in Ear Falls are investigating a stolen vehicle they say was taken early Sunday morning from the Hotel 105 Bar and Grill in Ear Falls.

The vehicle is a blue logging truck and trailer, which was later located on Highway 105 between Ear Falls and Pakwash Provincial Park, Ear Falls OPP said in a news release issued Sunday. The driver has not yet been identified.

OPP are asking anyone who may have information about the investigation to please contact them at 1-888-310-1122.