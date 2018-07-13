Eagle Lake FN elder ends hunger strike protesting child welfare system

An elder from Eagle Lake First Nation has ended the hunger strike she launched 49 days ago to protest what she calls oppression in the child welfare system.

She brought the fast to an end after the chief and council of Eagle Lake sent a resolution to the provincial and federal governments informing them that they intend to take control of their own child welfare.

The move "gave me lots of hope," she said.

"As long as I know that there's a paradigm shift within the First Nation communities, as well as my chief and council, that they start looking at other options other than the existing child welfare laws that we have now."

She plans to continue her advocacy for changes to the child welfare system so that First Nations children and families are governed by First Nations laws and values, she said.

The woman began her fast on Oct. 9 after a child welfare agency denied her a visit with her great grandchildren.

She said she would end the strike when the community's leadership moved to take control of its own child welfare — something the federal government appeared to pave the way for with the passage of Bill C-92 last year.

"I told them yesterday at an information session that… I didn't want to wait to see another generation of children going into the grips of the child welfare system that we have now. It's too long. It's been too long," she said.

CBC News is not naming the woman to comply with provincial regulations that prohibit the public identification of children in care.

The woman said her body feels weak after the fast, but she still feels mentally strong and focused.

"I have lost weight. I have lost between 20 and 35 pounds. I had a stomach. It's gone now," she said laughing.

"I do feel like I'm coming out of a journey that's going to be memorable for me."