Murder charge in 2020 Eabametoong First Nation death withdrawn

A charge of second-degree murder against a youth, stemming from an incident in Eabametoong First Nation last year, has been withdrawn.

The youth — who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act — was charged in July 2020, over the death of Arlene Wapoose.

In addition to the count of second-degree murder, the youth was facing two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

However, during a court proceeding on March 15, those charges were withdrawn, with consent of the Crown. Instead, the youth pleaded guilty to one count of assault with a weapon, and received 12 months' probation.

According to an agreed statement of facts read into the record, the incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 8, 2020, at a residence in Eabametoong.

A number of people were at the residence, where they were consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Wapoose was already intoxicated when she arrived at the residence, the agreed statement of facts states, and she and another individual "spent some time consuming homebrew in the furnace room."

Wapoose, the document states, was "being rowdy," and demanding cigarettes from others. When one person refused, she "proceeded to push his head against the wall."

A short time later, the youth arrived.

Wapoose, meanwhile, and male in attendance continuously went to the homeowner's bedroom, and asked for cigarettes and homebrewed alcohol. At one point, Wapoose "pulled and pushed" the homeowner out of the room.

Wapoose and the male were asked to leave the room, after which she grabbed a steak knife from the kitchen.

The homeowner, the accused, and another individual ran back to the bedroom and attempted to close the door, but Wapoose managed to gain entry.

The agreed statement of facts states Wapoose pointed the knife at the youth, making a thrusting motion, and verbally threatened to stab the people in the room. She and the male were blocking the door of the bedroom.

The youth then grabbed a baseball bad, and struck Wapoose in the head and neck area. She fell to the ground, and he struck her once more on her legs.

Wapoose later died of her injuries.