People returning to Eabametoong First Nation after 3 weeks away, state of emergency lifted

Leadership in Eabametoong First Nation in northwestern Ontario have ended the state of emergency now the community's water treatment plant is producing running water and all of its members have returned home following community evacuations last month.

The remote Ojibway First Nation of about 1,600 people is approximately 360 kilometres north of Thunder Bay and It has been in a state of emergency since July 5, after a fire broke out at the Eabametoong First Nation Water Treatment Plant.

The fire meant people did not have access to running water for bathing, drinking and using the restroom for three weeks. More than 700 community members left the community to stay in Thunder Bay and Niagara Falls.

All community members, besides elders who stayed behind for medical appointments or treatment, have returned to Eabametoong First Nation as of Friday.

The community received a final report July 25 saying the water treatment plant can now produce safe, clean water. Eabametoong Chief Solomon Atlookan said the results say the water meets the Canadian standard water testing results, and the treatment plant has been fully operating since last week.

End of emergency a relief for community

With the water treatment plant working again, evacuees began returning home to Eabametoong July 30 after the final report was released, and the last group left Niagara Falls Friday.

Atlookan said as chief, there were no real issues throughout the state of emergency, but said any little ones that arose were handled right there with the First Nation

"When everybody came home, I was so pleased that everybody turned out very well in terms of everybody coming home safe and sound," he said

Atlookan added that getting running water again has been a relief for the community now that everyone's back in Eabametoong and using water again.

In terms of next steps, Atlookan said the community is working with all its partners to continue work on the water treatment plant. He said some of the rafters were bent because of the fire's heat and the building's east end wall must be changed.

"There has to be now more support in doing some more work with the water treatment plants, the damage that was done," he said.

In a statement to CBC News from spokesperson Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) Matthew Gutsch, the department covered all the response and recovery costs for Eabametoong First Nation, as it's a recognized First Nation on reserve and therefore covered by ISC's Emergency Management Assistance Program (EMAP).

ISC officials worked with Matawa First Nations Management, Eabametoong First Nation leaders and the province to develop evacuation plans and guarantee community members' health, water and well-being needs were met.

Eabametoong First Nation Chief Solomon Atlookan says there is still more work that needs to be done to the community's water treatment plant's infrastructure despite it having resumed operation. (Heather Waldron/CBC)

Overall, Atlookan said he thinks the First Nation is happy with the support it's received throughout the state of emergency.

"Everything went well with the crisis help that we received, as well as our staff in the community. They all worked very hard, long hours," he said.

"On [the] team, we got all the cooperation from everybody. So I'm quite happy with that, and I applaud them for the dedication they provided for the members of the community."

Boil advisory still in effect in Eabametoong

Despite the water treatment plant resuming function, Eabametoong First Nation is still under a water advisory.

The community has been on a long-term boil-water advisory since August 2002. Chief Atlookan said the water treatment plant's water can be used for hygiene purposes and washing dishes and clothes, but it must still be boiled in order to be consumed.

He said the community's boil water advisory "has to seriously be looked at" and said there's no reason why residents shouldn't be drinking tap water.

"We have a $12 million new water treatment plant and yet we still have to do a water advisory. So there should be no reason why we can't have the same type of water system as anybody else in Canada … And of course we're thankful for running water and all that but there's still those things that have to be met. We are Canadians, as well."