Eabametoong forest fire evacuees set to start returning home Tuesday

The chief of Eabametoong First Nation says evacuees from his community are scheduled to start returning home Tuesday now that a forest fire to the west of the First Nation is on its way to being under control.

Meanwhile, around 90 family members of a deceased elder were scheduled to leave Thunder Bay and Timmins Sunday in order to attend funeral services to be held for the elder in the community on Monday, chief Harvey Yesno told CBC.

Flights to the community will halt on Monday while those events take place, he said.

On Tuesday, evacuees from Timmins and Kapuskasing will begin returning home, followed by those from Thunder Bay, he said.

Though he added that may be delayed if the return of the Sunday group reveals any health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Returning evacuees being tested for COVID-19

Everyone returning to Eabametoong is being tested for COVID-19 before leaving their host community, Yesno said, and everyone must self-isolate for 14 days or at least until their COVID-19 tests come back negative.

That will be a challenge in the community, where close to 90 per cent of households have been affected by the evacuation, Yesno said.

"Because we're under a boil water advisory, we have to deliver water to the houses, pick up garbage, maybe shop for them," he said, "which is going to be difficult ... because of the manpower."

Yesno is asking people who are returning home to try to have their own supports in place to help out as well — something he said he learned the hard way.

"When I went back, I took my own groceries, but I quickly ran out of milk because I didn't take enough food and water, and even though I'm the chief there, nobody came by and checked on me [to see] if I needed water or milk," he said laughing, "So lesson learned going forward."

The community has suspended the reopening of the local school in order to free up facilities to help people isolate, Yesno said.