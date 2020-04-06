Eabametoong First Nation has first confirmed COVID-19 case among remote Ontario communities

A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed in a remote First Nations in northwestern Ontario.

Matawa First Nations Management said a case has been confirmed in Eabametoong, also known as Fort Hope First Nation, making it the first far north community in the province to have a positive test result.

Alvin Fiddler, the grand chief of the Nishnawbe Aski Nation said he is urgently requesting the provincial and federal governments respond with additional test kits, personal protective equipment and other essential supplies.

The Sioux Lookout First Nations Health Authority (SLFNHA) said Monday in a written release that through its COVID-19 Regional Response Team (CRRT), it is responding to the ongoing and constantly evolving challenges faced by these communities.

"First Nations communities have limited access to medical facilities, medical equipment, supplies and professionals. Within all First Nation communities, there is a risk that the spread of the virus could be amplified due to overcrowding and lack of resources" stated Dr. Natalie Bocking, the public health physician for the authority's CRRT.

'Mobilizing a response'

She said that communities, tribal councils, provincial territorial organizations and the SLFNHA have been preparing, coordinating and "are now mobilizing a response to assist Chief Harvey Yesno and the community members of Fort Hope. We are working with all levels of government in trying to get much needed supplies and help for Fort Hope and other First Nation communities."

With cases in both Thunder Bay and Sioux Lookout, which act as essential service hubs for remote First Nations, those communities are now at greater risk.

The authority stated that In response, as part of current measures to protect the health and wellbeing of community members, the CRRT has recommended limiting all non-essential travel in and out of communities, as well as monitoring both road and air entrances.

Dr. Bocking added that "preventing the spread of the virus to First Nations communities is the best way to ensure their continued safety".