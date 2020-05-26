'They're my favourite company': nine-year-old vacuum enthusiast gets surprise from Dyson

While physical distancing measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic are sucking the fun out of spring for many people, one nine-year-old Thunder Bay resident is enjoying his days inside thanks to Dyson, and his love for vacuum cleaners.

Devin Lavallee has loved vacuums from an early age. About a month ago, he was going a bit "stir-crazy" due to the pandemic, prompting his mother, Melody Lavallee, to suggest he write a letter.

"He decided to write a letter to his favourite company, Dyson," Melody Lavallee said in an interview on CBC Thunder Bay's Superior Morning on May 26.

In the letter, Devin Lavallee writes that he's loved vacuums since he was a baby, and has had lots of them. But, he's never had a Dyson.

"I hope someday I will have one like a Dyson v11 or v12, but I would really like a Dyson v11," Devin Lavallee wrote. "I have not got to use one that I remember."

The letter was then sent to the company.

"And we ended up getting a response," she said. "They sent Devin some engineering cards, so he could continue his love of vacuums and work on that."

And then, a few weeks later, an email arrived from Dyson Canada's PR department.

"Great to see [Devin's] excitement around vacuum cleaning!" the email reads. "I bet it's a big help around the house."

"We'd love to send Devin a Dyson V7 vacuum."

'Very desperate' to use new vacuum

Melody Lavallee said she was initially "shocked," and decided to keep it a secret, so as not to spoil the surprise.

Last week, on May 22, the vacuum arrived.

Devin Lavallee said he was "very desperate" to use his new vacuum, not realizing it didn't come charged.

"I went to use it, and as soon as I got to my room, it died," he said. "I had to wait three hours for it to charge."

Devin Lavallee examines the newest addition to his vacuum collection. (Melody Lavallee/Facebook )

The new Dyson isn't Devin Lavallee's only vacuum.

"There's another cordless that I got for my birthday," he said. "And one corded, and another one corded."

Devin Lavallee said he's been interested in vacuums since he was a baby - Melody Lavallee added that her son would "instantly" calm down and watch when the house was being vacuumed - and regularly watches YouTube videos about them.

'Kind of relaxing'

He even had a vacuum-themed birthday party when he turned six.

"He had been given a few vacuums," Melody Lavallee said. "He said he wanted a vacuum birthday party, so we put some squares on the floor, and we bought some confetti, and the kids had races on who could vacuum up the most confetti, and that type of stuff."

"Some of the parents loved it, because their kids wanted to go home and vacuum their houses."

And when it comes to vacuums, Devin Lavallee's interest isn't going to wane anytime soon.

"It's just a hobby, collecting them and using them," Devin Lavallee said on Superior Morning. "And it's kind of relaxing."