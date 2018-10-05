Three of the men accused in the 2016 murder of an Ottawa man in Thunder Bay are due back in court in the northwestern Ontario city later in October.

Thunder Bay police announced Thursday that Jonathan Ranger, 35, Noel Perez, 22, Emrah Ahmeti, 22, and Muhamed Alhasi, 28, all of Ottawa, have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Justin Duncan, also of Ottawa.

Duncan was last seen on Nov. 22, 2016, in Thunder Bay. He was reported missing to police two days later.

Police have not yet located his remains.

During a brief court appearance in Thunder Bay Friday morning, Perez and Ahmeti were both remanded into custody, and will next appear in court on Oct. 18.

Ranger appeared in Thunder Bay court on Thursday, and was also remanded into custody, with his next appearance scheduled for Oct. 18.

Ranger, Perez and Ahmeti were all in custody elsewhere, and transported back to Thunder Bay after being charged.

Alhasi remains at-large, and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for his arrest.

No other details have been provided by police.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 807-684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.