Ducks Unlimited in NWO seeks support in wake of COVID-19

Last winter, Rob Watson was in the thick of helping to organize 30 or so dinner auctions that were to be held right across northern Ontario through the spring.

Watson, the senior manager of volunteer and corporate fundraising for Ducks Unlimited (DU) in northern Ontario, had no idea that most of those dinners would never happen.

On March 10, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada and everything changed overnight. All the DU dinners planned for northern Ontario were cancelled, including a flagship auction in Thunder Bay.

Rob Watson ( at podium) is the senior manager of volunteer and corporate fundraising for Ducks Unlimited northern Ontario. He says his last DU dinner auction event was March 8, 2020. (photo: Rob Watson/ Facebook)

"My last DU event was actually March 8th of last year," said Watson. "So here in Ontario, we are at least a million dollars or so in the hole from not having events this year."

Watson said DU hosts approximately 90 dinners per year in Ontario, and those events range from 90 to 400 people.

He said the patrons at the events are generous and a lot of money is raised for the work done by the organization.

Watson said the sudden loss of the events has had an unprecedented impact.

"It's not just here in Ontario, it's right across Canada," he said. "Ducks Unlimited, just like all the other charities out there, we're trying to raise a penny where we used to raise ten or 100 dollars."

On its website, Ducks Unlimited states that since 1938, the group has completed more than 11,890 projects and conserved, restored and positively influenced more than 163.5 million acres of habitat.. The group is known for its work conserving wetlands and other natural habitats across North America, and has a huge presence in Canada .

Yet much of the money for these projects comes from grassroots fundraising, and Watson said the pandemic has created a problem for them, as well as, potentially, some new opportunities.

"At the outset, virtual events were exciting and new and something different," said Watson. "But very quickly, the market got saturated. So it's been difficult to drum up the numbers that we usually would."

Watson said they've also tried some provincial 50-50 raffles and online auctions, even a couple of virtual live auctions that he said have done well, but it's still not close to the money raised through dinner events.

Ducks Unlimited in northern Ontario has turned to online events to raise funds. (photo: DU/Facebook)

He said the questions DU and other charities face is: What waits on the other side of the pandemic? How will long-time supporters of charities and conservation feel about a return to large dinners and events?

"We don't have a crystal ball," said Watson. "I wish we did. But we're hopeful right now. We're trying to stay in touch with our volunteers because all of our fundraising events are volunteer, led by local chapters, just like the Thunder Bay chapter. We don't know which way it's going to go. But of course, we're all hoping, like everybody else, that it will get back to normal."