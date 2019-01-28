The Law Society Tribunal has revoked the licence of a Thunder Bay lawyer.

In a ruling earlier this month, the tribunal states David Wallace Dubinsky must also pay $15,000 in costs.

The ruling comes after Dubinsky "engaged in professional misconduct," the tribunal writes.

The misconduct includes failing to cooperate with eight law society investigations, and practising law while his licence was suspended between April 18 and April 21, 2017.

Dubinsky failed to respond to client communications "in a timely and effective manner" on a number of occasions, the tribunal states.

The tribunal also states that between Dec. 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017, Dubinsky received $6,800 for services not yet rendered, but the money was not put into a trust account.

And between Nov. 18, 2016 and Aug. 11, 2017, Dubinsky transferred $10,000 from his trust account for services rendered without first billing his client.

A Law Society Tribunal panel addressed the matter on Aug. 13, 2020, and ordered that Dubinsky's licence be revoked, "effective immediately."

Dubinsky was also ordered to pay the $15,000 in costs by Aug. 13, 2021.

The Thunder Bay lawyer was not present or represented at the proceeding, the tribunal stated.