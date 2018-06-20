Former Dryden printing company manager wins $57K for wrongful dismissal

The former manager of a Dryden, Ont., printing company has won close to $57,000 in damages from the company for wrongful dismissal.

Graham MacKenzie worked for five years as the general manager of the numbered company, operating as Alex Wilson Coldstream Ltd., a commercial printing and sign-making company whose activities included printing the Dryden Observer newspaper, according to court documents.

The court found that, in late 2015, company owner, Ian A. Wilson, fired MacKenzie without cause and without notice.

Justice Helen Pierce ruled that MacKenzie was entitled to nine months' notice and awarded him $48,749.94 in lieu.

She also awarded him $7,500 in "exemplary damages," ruling his former employer breached its duty of good faith.

Owner planned to shut the company down

"It is apparent that Ian Wilson blamed the plaintiff for being unable to turn the business around, and complained that his failure to do so had eroded his inheritance," Pierce wrote in her reasons for judgment.

"This was unfair, because the defendant corporation struggled financially when it was under the management of Mr. Wilson's father, Roy Wilson, who invested large amounts of capital on an on-going basis to keep the defendant corporation solvent."

Pierce continued, "I infer that these attacks were aimed at justifying the defendant's failure to pay severance, once this claim was started."

Wilson acquired a controlling interest in the company's shares after his father's death and decided to shut it down because he felt it was unprofitable, according to Pierce's reasons for judgment. He gave most of the employees notices of termination in August 2015, she wrote, but MacKenzie was terminated by phone on Sept. 13 of that year without notice.

Wilson initially defended himself in the court proceeding, according to the reasons for judgment.

However, he did not turn up for the trial, Pierce wrote, and provided MacKenzie's lawyer with a letter stating, in part, that "I do not intend to occupy my time defending Mr. MacKenzie's action further ... I would ask that you advise the court accordingly."

"Given the failure of the defendant's representative or its counsel to appear at trial, I conclude that the defendant abandoned its defence," Pierce wrote. "I therefore attach no weight to its evidence."