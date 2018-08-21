Dryden Police ask for public's help after 2 vehicles damaged overnight

Police in Dryden, Ont., are asking for the public's help in solving two incidents that occurred over night in the parking lot of 300 St Charles Street as well as Queen Street.

Police said a 2018 Ford Truck was damaged with scratches on one side of the vehicle, while a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan — parked at a parking lot on Queen Street — was also vandalized as the suspect had rummaged through the interior compartment and smashed the windows.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen something to contact Dryden police or Crime Stoppers.