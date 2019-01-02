A proposed gold mine on the edge of Dryden's city limits received an important go-ahead from the federal government.

Treasury Metal's Goliath Gold project received approval from the Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency that its proposed project can proceed.

The agency said in a news release that, "following a thorough and science-based environmental assessment process concluding that the project is not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects when mitigation measures are taken into account."

The go-ahead now allows Treasury to proceed with additional federal permits required to construct and operate a mine.

The project would create 450 jobs during construction and 250 jobs during the operation of the open-pit and underground mine.

The agency said 144 conditions are part of the approval, which include protecting human health, fish and fish habitat, migratory birds, species at risk, Indigenous land use as well as environmental mitigation measures.

Construction on the project could begin within the next two years.