Dryden gets in Christmas spirit with tour of lights

The people of Dryden will have a chance to get into the Christmas spirit on Friday night, despite the recent cancellation of the city's annual Christmas parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dryden's Kinsmen and Kinettes have been working with Domtar to launch a new event called Dryden's Christmas Tour of Lights. The event is scheduled to run Friday night and showcase Christmas light displays at the city's homes and businesses.

"We thought what can we do that would be safe for participants, and boost Christmas spirit?" said Bonny Skene, Domtar's regional public affairs manager.

"We came up with an idea where residents and businesses can register their light displays ... and at the beginning of the tour, Friday at 6:30 [p.m.] community members can drive to our community centre, pick up a map of all of the registered displays, and then at their leisure drive around the community looking at the light displays, and they vote."

"We have prizes awarded for the best city display, best rural display, best business display," she said. "And we're taking donations for the Dryden Food Bank and Christmas Cheer."

Voting can be done via ballots that can be dropped off at the Centre after the tour, or on a smartphone, Skene said.

"We're giving a lot of thought and planning to safety protocols so that the organizers and the participants, we can distance appropriately," Skene said. "We'll be wearing masks and doing all the things that we ought to be doing."

"But just because we've got to take those steps doesn't mean we can't share some Christmas spirit and have some fun."