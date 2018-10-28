Winnipeg man faces charges after allegedly stealing truck, theft from Dryden Walmart

Dryden police say an individual from Winnipeg faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a truck from a business in Dryden, stealing merchandise from the Walmart on Government Street, then getting into a motor vehicle collision in the stolen vehicle.

On Thursday at around 11:30 a.m., the Dryden Police Service was called to investigate a theft at the Walmart, where it was reported that an unidentified male pried open the front doors while evening employees were working, walked in and removed several items and fled in what appeared to be a KK Penner Tire commercial vehicle, police said in a news release issued Friday.

Walmart reported that approximately $1,600 worth of merchandise was stolen.

During the investigation, police discovered that a KK Penner Tire truck had been stolen from the KK Penner property.

A black Mazda, four-door hatchback that had been reported stolen from Winnipeg was located a short distance from KK Penner on Grand Trunk Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the accused had attempted to tow the Mazda with the KK Penner Tire truck, as the Mazda contained numerous stolen items.

The Mazda was towed a short distance down Grand Trunk Avenue where it was ultimately abandoned.

The accused was arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police after the KK Penner Tire truck was involved in a single motor vehicle collision near Melgund Lake.

He has been charged with theft over $5,000; possession of stolen property over $5,000; possession of stolen property obtained by crime over $5,000; possession of methamphetamine; theft under $5,000: obstructing a police officer; breach of probation; and failing to comply with a judicial order.

He is currently in custody and will appear in bail court on Jan. 15 by video in Dryden.