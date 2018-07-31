A new building at Dryden's Rotary Park is making things easier for the city's soccer players.

The new soccer facility — located among the park's four regulation soccer fields — opened its doors in May.

The building is 3,500 square feet, with an additional 1,200-square-foot covered outdoor area, and includes washrooms, four change rooms, a referee's room, storage space, and a concession stand.

The building is "an anchor for the sport in Dryden," said Gary Nickle, fundraiser with Dryden Youth Soccer.

Prior to the construction of the building, there weren't change rooms or a concession stand at Rotary Park, Nickle said.

There were public washrooms available in one of the park's outbuildings, but that wasn't convenient for players, as it wasn't centrally located, and could be quite a walk for someone on one of the fields at the other end of the park, Nickle said.

"With the little kids, we wanted to have something that was more central," he said. "When the need is there, they can get to it quickly."

The building has cost about $650,000 so far, with that coming through government grants and donations, Nickle said.

Grants were secured from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, and the Canada 150 infrastructure fund.

The municipality of Dryden donated the land, and other support came from the Dryden Rotary Club, Dryden's soccer clubs, and various corporations, businesses, and individuals.

Nickle said there are about 450 youth players, and another 200 senior players in Dryden, plus high school and primary school leagues. But Nickle hopes the building will help develop soccer in the city.

"One of the city's mandates is to do more sports economic development," Nickle said. "Now we're able to, as soccer clubs, anyways, host tournaments."

Nickle would also like to see the Thunder Bay Chill play an exhibition series in Dryden, "where we can showcase some higher-calibre teams to some of the kids in the area, and hopefully they get the soccer bug."

The building's kitchen isn't complete, with fundraising underway to get cabinets and appliances installed. Plans also include building a paved walkway from the parking lot to the building itself, Nickle said.