65-year-old Dryden man charged with sexual assault on a minor
Thunder Bay

A 65-year-old Dryden man has been charged with sexual assault on a minor, OPP said Friday.
CBC News ·
A 65-year-old Dryden man is facing charges after a minor was sexually assaulted, OPP said. (CBC)

OPP said officers received a complaint about a sexual assault on Sept. 3. The report was investigated by the Northwest Region Crime Unit, and the accused was arrested on Sept. 4.

He's been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, and sexual assault on a person under age 16.

No further information has been provided.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Sioux Lookout court on Friday, police said.

