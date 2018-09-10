Roger Valley, retired MP and mayor of Dryden, releases novel on The Fury of Wolves

A retired politician in northwestern Ontario can now add author to his resume.

Roger Valley, who was an MP for the Kenora riding and mayor of Dryden, has released a new book — and it has nothing to do with politics.

Valley released The Fury of Wolves earlier this summer, a story about a pack of wolves who live in northwestern Ontario. The pack runs into man, and the story evolves around the pack.

Using wolves for his storyline caught his wife and family off guard, Valley said.

"They thought a story would be about politics. But I've left that world behind and I'm glad to live in the fictional world and write stories about wolves," he said.

"I spent my lifetime or most of my lifetime working out in the bush, and it's just something I had noticed and acquired knowledge from my father and from my brother Dean that wolves, you know, always have a particular way of acting."

Valley said while the place names in the book are real, and some of the behaviours of the animals in the book are based on his experiences, it's still fiction.

Roger Valley's first novel, The Fury of Wolves, is available at bookstores in Dryden and Kenora, Ont., as well as online. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"I wanted to flesh that out. I wanted to put it in a story that gave them some personalities and, you know, basically told the story of everything I've learned in my life."

The story was actually written a couple years ago, Valley said, but it took the pandemic to actually get the book published and start to market it.

"You start the drafts and the revisions and all that takes time and it's detailed work. And, you know, so I was very fortunate. My wife helped me a lot and I really enjoyed that part of it."

Valley said he also has plans for additional books. Some would fall into the fiction, or science-fiction genre, while another could be about politics.

He said while his first book is about wolves, there are some similarities to nature and politics.

"As I say in one of the forwards that both can be quite vicious. But, you know, the wolves are something that I enjoy doing. And it's not to say that I won't write a book about my time in politics at some point, but not right now. I'm happy to work on this project."

"I enjoyed in my former life as a fisherman in Northwest Ontario, I spent a lot of time traveling in my truck. I spent a lot of time seeing wolves and and running across their families in the parks and everything else. And it's just something I thought a lot about when I actually started to write it. I sat down and it consumed me for about a month and I got it done."

Valley said he hoped the book will appeal to people who spend time outdoors.

"This topic, you know, fits into a certain genre, because people that enjoy the outdoors, people who like to fish and hunt and want to know what's on the other side of the fence when you're dealing with wildlife. So that's who I'm reaching out to."

The Fury of Wolves is available online, at Elizabeth Campbell Books in Kenora, Novel Ideas in Dryden, or by contacting Roger Valley here.