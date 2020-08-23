New COVID-19 case in Dryden-Red Lake area

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) received a report Sunday of a new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden-Red Lake area.

Officials have begun following up with the person and their contacts according to protocols, the health unit wrote in release Sunday.

Anyone who is identified as having been in close contact with the person will be notified.

For privacy reasons, the NWHU hasn't identified the person or the exact area they live in.