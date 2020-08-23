New COVID-19 case in Dryden-Red Lake area
The Northwestern Health Unit reported a new case of the illness in the Dryden-Red Lake area Sunday.
Follow-up with individual and contacts has begun
The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) received a report Sunday of a new positive COVID-19 test result in the Dryden-Red Lake area.
Officials have begun following up with the person and their contacts according to protocols, the health unit wrote in release Sunday.
Anyone who is identified as having been in close contact with the person will be notified.
For privacy reasons, the NWHU hasn't identified the person or the exact area they live in.
Information about the person's gender, age and how they contracted the virus will be posted to Ontario's COVID data website when it is available.