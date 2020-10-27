Northwestern Health Unit reports positive COVID-19 tests in Dryden, Red Lake area

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in northwestern Ontario.

The Northwestern Health Unit on Tuesday announced the positive test results in its Dryden and Red Lake region.

The health unit said it has started to follow up with the individuals and their close contacts, but did not provide any further information about their condition, as well as transmission.

There have been 16 cases of COVID-19 in the health unit's Dryden and Red Lake region.

The health unit has had a total of 73 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. In addition to the two cases announced on Tuesday, two in the Kenora area are the only other known currently active cases.