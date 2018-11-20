More than 500 employees at the Dyden-based Domtar Pulp Mill and Woodlands operations have a new four-year collective agreement after voting in favour of the new terms on Monday night.

"These contracts contain some of the largest monetary increases in the sector in almost two decades," Unifor Local 324 President George Smith stated in a written release.

"As indicated by the strong ratification results, our members were extremely pleased with the solid gains secured in these new collective agreements."

According to Tuesday's release, 230 maintenance, production and office employees from Unifor Local 105 gathered at the Dryden Pulp Mill on Monday night and voted 87 per cent in favour of the new deal, while 275 wood harvesting, trucking and chipping employees in Dryden and Ear Falls voted in favour by a 94 per cent margin.

Here are the key terms agreed upon in the new four-year agreement:

Annual wage increase starting at 2 per cent in the first two years and 2.5 per cent in the final two years.

$0.40 per hour additional wage increase for operations and production employees

$1.25 per hour in additional pay for skilled trades over term

Up to $2.70 per hour in additional wage adjustments for some pulp mill operators

Increased commuting pay with up to an additional $1000 per year for drivers

New Remembrance Day statutory holiday for all woodlands employees

1% employer contribution to woodlands pension plan in final year of deal

Mill retirees will receive a 0.2 per cent pension indexation adjustment in 2021

Increases in vacation entitlement, dental, life insurance, disability, vision and bereavement leave

Improved seniority, overtime and health and safety language in woodlands operations

New $0.02 per hour employer contribution to Unifor Canadian Community Fund

Unifor officials said top woodlands pay will increase to $40.60 per hour with top pulp mill pay reaching almost $46 an hour by the final year of the two deals.

"These agreements provide long term stability for Domtar, but most importantly, they achieve key language improvements and significant monetary gains for over 500 Unifor members in Dryden and Ear Falls," Unifor National Representative, Stephen Boon said.

He said both contracts achieve the Eastern Canada Pulp and Paper Pattern that Unifor established with Resolute Forest Products in April.