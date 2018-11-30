Dryden policing survey shows support for keeping municipal force
8 question survey shows support for the Dryden Police Service, rather an switching to OPP
The results are in and the majority of people responding to a survey on policing in Dryden, Ont., want to stick with the municipal force.
The City of Dryden has been studying the pros and cons of switching its policing provider from the Dryden Police Service to the OPP.
A public survey was conducted online, with nearly 500 responses received.
The eight question survey dealt with the cost of policing, governance and levels of service.
The study determined most respondents wanted policing to be conducted by the Dryden Police Service, with service being the main reason to stick with the municipal force.
An independent audit of the OPP's costs determined switching to the provincial force would have a payback of just over eight years, but the OPP would not guarantee its cost to the city after three years.
City council in Dryden will have the final say on how to proceed with policing in the community. A decision must be made by May 28.
