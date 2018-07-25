Dryden OPP warns public about suspicious couple asking to use washroom

Dryden Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for some suspicious activity after they received a complaint about a couple approaching random homes in the area.

Police said the woman will approach the house and ask to use the washroom, while the man takes photographs of the home and property.

The woman is described to be about 25 to 35 years old, while the man is about 45 to 55 years old.

Police are asking anyone with information about these two individuals to contact Dryden police.