Dryden, Ont. man arrested after baseball bat used to smash police station windows
Police estimate repairs will cost of over $10,000
A 48-year-old Dryden man has been arrested after allegedly using a baseball bat to smash windows at the northwestern Ontario city's police station.
Officers were alerted to shattering glass at the police station early Sunday morning, Dryden Police Service said in a news release issued Tuesday.
The suspect was seen using a baseball bat and was taken into custody without incident.
A number of windows were damaged, with an estimated repair cost of over $10,000, police said.
The accused is charged with mischief over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.