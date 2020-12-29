Dryden, Ont. man arrested after baseball bat used to smash police station windows

A 48-year-old Dryden man has been arrested after allegedly using a baseball bat to smash windows at the northwestern Ontario city's police station.

Officers were alerted to shattering glass at the police station early Sunday morning, Dryden Police Service said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The suspect was seen using a baseball bat and was taken into custody without incident.

A number of windows were damaged, with an estimated repair cost of over $10,000, police said.

The accused is charged with mischief over $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.