SIU investigates Dryden Police Service after shots fired on Thursday

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will look into an incident that took place late Thursday, after Dryden Police Service (DPS) officers discharged their firearms.

DPS said its officers attended a disturbance call in the vicinity of Thunder Lake, on the outskirts of the city.

After police arrived, a "violent encounter" took place, and police fired shots, DPS said. The man involved in the incident was eventually taken into police custody.

The officers involved and the man were all treated in hospital for minor injuries, and released.

The SIU released some additional information about the incident, noting the call was received at 9:24 p.m. from a residence on Highway 17.

Police saw the accused outside of the residence, who then got into a vehicle and drove into a police vehicle.

Police then fired their weapons at the man in the vehicle, after which point he was arrested.

The SIU will investigate, as it is required to when officers fire their weapons at a person.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators from the SIU will look over the case.

Anybody with information on the incident is asked to call the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.

The OPP are also continuing to investigate.